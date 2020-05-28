The first phase of the £11 million Beehive Business Park development in Ulverston, South Cumbria has been handed over to developer Rawdon Property Group by Caddick Construction, with the first store an 18,600 sq. ft. Aldi opening on May 28th, 2020.

The prestigious development represents a major uplift in retail and business space in Ulverston. Three other buildings in the first phase are an M&S Food store of almost 12,000 sq. ft., a Screwfix Warehouse occupying 6000 sq. ft. and a purpose-designed 14,500 sq. ft. facility to house processing of top quality Cumbrian meat by Lake District Farmers. Discussions are taking place with interested parties on the smaller, second phase of the business park.

A spokesman for the developers Rawdon Property Group explained: “It is hugely satisfying to achieve handover just over a year after starting construction on the site. As the main contractor, Caddick Construction has done a splendid job in driving progress on the site despite some very challenging weather conditions in the early stages, and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their hard work and careful management of the project has been a vital factor in our success.

He added: “There is a great deal of excitement surrounding the opening of two new major retailers in the town. We are confident that opening the Beehive will encourage more local people to do their main shopping in Ulverston rather than travelling to Barrow, and will attract people from the surrounding communities such as Dalton, Coniston and Grange.”

Ian Threadgold, North West Managing Director for award-winning contractor Caddick Construction commented: “Caddick Construction has been delighted to work on such an important and high profile project for Ulverston that is going to bring an economic boost and much-needed jobs to the area. The Beehive Business Park’s prime location and generous parking will also mean easy access for visitors who will undoubtedly enjoy having well-known high street names such as Aldi and M&S on their doorstep.”

Construction journey video: