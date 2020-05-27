Futureal Group has launched the construction of Corvin Innovation Campus. The office complex equipped with contactless technology will offer nearly 30,000 sq m of gross leasable area (GLA) in the immediate vicinity of Corvin Promenade in Budapest. The new-generation building is being developed under Futureal’s Stay Safe initiative designed to respond to the changing market demand due to the epidemic. The first phase of the building is expected to be handed over in the autumn of 2022.

Corvin Innovation Campus is located at the intersection of Szigony, Tömő, Apáthy and Balassa Street in Corvin Quarter, Central Europe’s largest urban regeneration project. The first phase of the nine-storey complex will provide 15,800 sq m of GLA, while the second has 13,800 sq m of GLA. The category ‘A’ office building with unique facades will be surrounded by renovated and green public space and widened roads as part of the development. Corvin Innovation Campus has been designed to meet the tenants’ requirements shaped by the current global health issue. It has been developed and will be operated according to BREEAM Excellent and WELL Platinum certification system to ensure it has a positive impact on the well-being and health of the people that work there.

Based on WELL’s strict health standards and experience, Futureal has launched its brand new Stay Safe initiative. Under the program Futureal is introducing new internal security standards and additional technological solutions to meet the highest market demands for office environment. The building’s highly advanced mechanical system and its outstanding UV filters will provide one of the cleanest air in Budapest. As part of the Stay Safe initiative common areas at Corvin Innovation Campus will become almost completely contactless. Automatic doors and light switches with card sensors, as well as safe distance signs will be set in the building. The elevators can be controlled with a mobile application, the toilets will also be equipped with contactless rinsing, hand washing and soap dispensers. The state of the art infrastructure is also going to be available to tenants that can enable them to create their working environment as healthy as possible.

Out of the Corvin Offices, Corvin Innovation Campus has got the easiest access to the two nearest metro stations. Corvin Promenade also offers plenty of services including a fitness-wellness centre, cafés, a laundry, restaurants and a beauty salon nearby the building.

The office complex has been designed to meet the expectations of the digital age, while a huge emphasis will be put on creating a green environment. Its courtyard as an extension of Corvin Promenade will offer a nice recreational area. From the main lobby there is a direct access to a 3000 m2 inner garden functioning as a social space for employees. Inside Corvin Innovation Campus a multifunctional room ensures employees’ comfort and well-being. An increased number of bicycle storage spaces as well as separated showers and lockers will also be available to provide a viable alternative for public transport and car use.

„Corvin Innovation Campus will open its doors to a new era of health and safety at the workplace. As one of the pioneers of the WELL certification in Hungary, we have been at the forefront of ensuring well-being and comfort of office workers. Our Stay Safe program takes our efforts and services to the next level,” said Tibor Tatár, CEO of Futureal Group.

Corvin Promenade is an internationally recognized development project. It has won the European Commercial Property Award for the Best Mixed Use Development of Europe and FIABCI Hungary Real Estate Development Award. In 2014 the project received the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Global Award for Excellence, considered to be the Oscars of city and real estate development.

