ELAN Homes plans to re-open its sales offices at its new homes developments in early June.



The independent homebuilder has confirmed its “new normal” will be for sales offices to be open by appointment only until further notice.

Construction was suspended across Elan developments from March 27, with sales offices and show homes closed from that date.

Building across the company’s sites resumed on May 11 with construction teams returning to work in phases and in restricted numbers.

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, customers and the wider community is important to us and is why we’ve been hard at work planning for the new normal, developing robust procedures to enable the safe return to work for our teams and the reopening of our sites.

“Our aim has been to create a new Elan experience for colleagues, customers and partners, which reflects the very best practice in terms of social distancing. Following the latest announcements from the Government our construction teams and contractors are now back at work in reduced numbers and with additional safety precautions in place.”

Elan is adapting its sales offices to aid with social distancing ready to reopen by appointment from June 1. These measures include repositioning furniture, floor stickers to prompt keeping a two metre distance and installing screens in front of sales executives’ desks.

“Our dedicated sales team have shown great resilience and flexibility. We’ve adapted our way of working, demonstrating our range of new homes via remote video technology and 3D virtual tours,” Tracey Ball, sales director for Elan Homes in the Midlands, added.

“We also recognise that viewing remains an important part of the buying process. Under our new normal, from early June we will be reopening our sales offices and show homes by appointment only. Hand sanitiser will be provided and we’ll have signage in place to remind staff and visitors of the need to maintain a social distance.”

In advance of their appointment, customers will be asked to complete a Covid-19 questionnaire and will be advised of Elan’s procedures.

Documents will be shared digitally and signed electronically.

Cleaning will be carried out between appointments and customers should wait in their car until the sales executive calls to invite them into the marketing suite.

Elan’s current developments include Culcheth Green, Culcheth; Derwent Court, West Didsbury; Handforth Court, Handforth; Kinnerton Meadows, Higher Kinnerton; Lindow Fields, Wilmslow; Mossley Gardens, Liverpool; Pippards Court, Somerton; Stableford, Worcester; The Dunes, Formby; The Hyde, Kinver; and Weavers Field, Castle Cary with coming soon sites including Millfields, Middleton, and St Catherine’s Gardens, Lowton.

