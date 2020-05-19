A luxury home adjacent to the iconic tube stop, which inspired one of the biggest hits of singer Duffy, is set to go under the hammer for £3.25 million. The Grade II-listed maisonette on Warwick Avenue, London, boasts six bedrooms and a roof terrace.

Its location provided singer Duffy with the title to the break-up ballad which reached No.3 in the charts in May 2008. In it she sings: “When I get to Warwick Avenue/I’ll tell you baby that we’re through/’Cause I’m leaving you for the last time baby.”

The 2,500 sq ft property is being offered for auction by Landwood Property Auctions on June 3. With a guide price of £3,250,000 it is spread over the top three floors of a substantial stucco-fronted detached home dating from the 1860s, situated in London’s Little Venice, a few short steps from the entrance to Warwick Avenue underground station. Featuring communal gardens it yields an annual rental income equivalent to £180,000.

Duffy was inspired to write the hit song when, as a 19-year-old who had recently arrived in London from Wales, she got off the tube at that stop by accident. It featured on her breakthrough 2008 album Rockferry, which topped the charts around the globe.

“We’re absolutely delighted to offer this beautiful home for auction, which is situated in a truly iconic London neighbourhood. It offers great investment potential with a rental return of £15,000 a month. And while its location may have inspired one of the most memorable break-up ballads of recent years, we’re expecting a lot of people to take it to their heart,” said Landwood Property Auctions director Kate Lay.

While much of the property industry is at a standstill as a result of the restrictions imposed to combat Coronavirus, Landwood Property Auctions has remained safely and fully functioning throughout. This is due to the unique way it operates – as a solely online business.