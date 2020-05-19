On behalf of Towngate Plc, Caddick Construction has completed a 57,500 sq ft speculative industrial development at Cross Green Industrial Estate, which is set to accommodate around 115 jobs.

This is the third unit to complete at the site. Caddick Construction successfully delivered the first two units as part of the Towngate Link project, with both being snapped up as pre-lets by wine merchant, London City Bond and Beerhawk. The construction team is also on site delivering a further 17,000 sq ft detached double portal framed building which is due to complete in June 2020.

Robert Smith from Towngate Plc said: “Caddick Construction has delivered this third unit to the same high-quality as our earlier phases and as a result is generating a lot of interest in the market. With very little prime industrial space to satisfy the needs of small and medium sized businesses, both this and the well-progressed Towngate Link 5 are set to let swiftly.”

Chris Allott, Senior Contracts Manager from Caddick Construction, said: “Towngate Link is a very successful and popular development and the team is pleased to continue to support its expansion.”

Cross Green Industrial Estate is just a mile from the M1/M621 motorway and Leeds City Centre. It is one of the city’s largest industrial estates and home to many manufacturing, distribution and warehousing operations, including John Lewis and Amazon. Approximately 3,000 people work at the site.