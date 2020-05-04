Canmoor is delighted to announce that Malcolm Group has agreed terms for 67,000 sq ft of warehouse space at Westway Park in Renfrew. The deal represents the largest lockdown industrial deal to be concluded in Scotland so far.

Malcolm Group, one of the UK’s most successful logistics, construction and maintenance services companies, will use Block E3 for short-term storage requirements.

Rob Large, director of Canmoor said: “Westway continues to offer the ideal property solution for prestigious occupiers like Malcolm. We always adopt a practical and ‘can do’ approach and were able to provide the right product and terms to meet Malcolm’s key business requirements.”

Iain Davidson, of joint agent Colliers International added: “Malcolm has a long history with Westway and was attracted by the quality of space, as well as the great location and flexibility. The space requirement was time-sensitive and we were able to conclude the deal within six days of viewing.”

Norman Pollock, of Pollock Property Advisors, who represented Malcolm, said: “Malcolm had an immediate need for storage space in a secure and well-connected location. Westway was quickly able to provide the perfect space solution, less than three miles from Malcolm’s headquarters at Linwood.”

Westway offers excellent connectivity to the whole of Central Scotland, with Junction 27 of the M8 only 3 minutes drive away. The park is located in the heart of the Glasgow Airport Investment area, which is one of the key City Deal projects that will benefit from £39.1m of inward investment over the next 10 years. This will deliver significant infrastructure investment to the area including a new two-lane bridge over the White Cart, directly linking Westway with the investment area and airport.

Other key occupiers at Westway include Doosan Babcock, AMG Group, JW Filshill, Malin Fabrication, the NHS and Strathclyde University.

Westway joint agents are Colliers International and JLL. The Malcolm Group was represented by Pollock Property Advisors.