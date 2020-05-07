Chetwoods have designed this scheme for an iconic national distribution centre that aims to be the ‘most sustainable warehouse in the world’.

Commissioned by logistics developers Gazeley, the scheme seeks to enhance its environment and improve the health and wellbeing of its occupants. The building and the landscape which surround it act as one entity, each benefiting from the other in a symbiotic way. The native flora and fauna spills into the site, and the landscaping is either edible, encouraging pollinators, or used for recreational purposes.

The project continues our long-term work with Gazeley on its ‘Route to Net Zero’ sustainability roadmap, which outlines the vision for creating the world’s most innovative sustainable buildings.

Graeme Munro, head of construction Europe, Gazeley: “We’ve worked with Chetwoods for the last 30 years and their specialist environmental sustainability and wellbeing knowledge was key to developing our Route to Net Zero. Thrive is the perfect partner to help us realise our sustainability goals.”