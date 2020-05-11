A massive new development, to be called Horizon29, will create more than 2,250 warehouse jobs in Derbyshire, according to developers and investors.

To consist of five warehouses covering a total space of over 800,000 square feet, the project in Derbyshire’s Chesterfield has now received planning permission and is all set to go ahead.

The warehousing development is to be built near the M1’s Junction 29A in the Markham Vale area of Chesterfield and will create thousands of jobs for the region.

Developers iSec and the St. Francis Group say they are hoping to fill the site with businesses from the manufacturing, logistics and industrial sectors and will have some plots ready for operation as early as next year.

Once the two phases of the Horizon29 development are complete, the developers estimate that 2,253 full or part time jobs in Derbyshire will be created.

The D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership is a major investor in the Derbyshire project. Giving an update on the development, the LEP’s Chief Executive, Sajeeda Rose, said:

“I’m pleased to see the first phase of the Horizon29 development progressing well. As thoughts turn to how our region recovers from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, projects like Horizon29 will be key in supporting our regional economy recovering and creating jobs for our people and communities.”

Development Director for iSec, Nigel Lax, also commented, saying: “As well as stimulating significant local job opportunities, we also expect the scheme to stimulate fresh inward investment in the area, giving a significant boost to the local economy. At 1.4 million sq ft in total, the scheme will play a national role in the ever-expanding logistics market, based on rapidly increasing demand from e-commerce.”

“Horizon29 will be opening for business and available to logistics and manufacturing companies looking to return to some degree of normality in the not too distant future and capitalises on an outstanding location close to Sheffield, Chesterfield, Nottingham and Derby,” added Mr Lax.