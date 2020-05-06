The Mick George Group, a Cambridgeshire based Construction specialist which operates two sites within the Leicestershire region has landed a multi-service construction package worth circa £20m for works to be completed at Magna Park Lutterworth, Europe’s largest dedicated logistics and distribution park.

The contract represents yet another high-profile project that the firm is concurrently engaged, and will see the business complete various enabling, stabilisation, demolition, environmental and facilities management works on behalf of Gazeley, a leading investor and developer of logistics warehouses and distribution parks.

Through various initiatives, the scheme seeks to expand the existing 9 million Sq. Ft. of floor space to 16 million Sq. Ft in the coming years.

Development has begun on three speculative logistics and distribution units totalling 525,400 Sq. Ft. which will be available for occupancy in Autumn 2020, while a further unit of 746,500 Sq. Ft (subject to planning permission) is also be being planned. In total Magna Park South, Lutterworth could accommodate 2.8 million Sq. Ft with build-to-suit options available in a range of sizes.

Magna Park Lutterworth benefits from excellent transport links to the rest of the UK, with 59.3 million people, or 85% of the UK population, within four hours’ truck drive-time of the development, owing to its easy access to the M1, M6 and M69 motorways.