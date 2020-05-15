Leading commercial real estate developer Network Space has completed the industrial scheme Central 23 located on the northern fringe of Liverpool City Centre.

Constructed on behalf of global investors Infrared Capital Partners, the 1.75-acre brownfield site provides a single 23,500 sq. ft industrial unit complete with substantial office provision, significant power capacity, fibre broadband and generous on-site car parking provision within a self-contained and secure yard. The site benefits from an additional service area to the rear offering rare additional parking and storage capacity.

Ideally located for easy access to the City centre and surrounds, it sits off the junction with the A5038 Vauxhall Road and Leeds Street, adjacent to the City’s new creative district of Ten Streets and in close proximity to Liverpool Docks & L2 deep port to the north.

Network Space Senior Development Manager Catherine Chilvers said: “Provision of prominent and accessible industrial warehouse space of this size and quality, so close to the city centre is a rarity. The scheme’s position on the fringe of the City Centre means the development is perfectly placed to appeal to a wide range of businesses and urban logistic operators who require access into the City and wider conurbation.

“There is a known shortage of modern, high quality, self-contained and accessible industrial accommodation across the Liverpool City Region and the level of interest already been shown in Central 23 is extremely encouraging.”

Dean Harrison, Investment Director from Infrared Capital Partners, added: “Upon completion of Central 23, its ownership transferred to InfraRed Capital Partners which acquired the site as part of a £93 million deal with Network Space in 2018. Since 2018, the portfolio has been materially expanded through a selective acquisition strategy targeting last mile delivery occupiers. The portfolio, located within the Northern Powerhouse cities of Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Sheffield, now extends to 1.4m sq ft in 32 urban logistics assets with construction having commenced on an additional two multi-let industrial estates.”

Construction partners on Central 23 were Caddick Construction, Architectural and Engineering services were provided by WYG, with Quantity Surveyors Walker Sime.

Agents for the scheme are CBRE and DTRE.