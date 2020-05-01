The second phase of developer Jaynic’s Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, has secured detailed planning consent from West Suffolk Council.

The second phase of warehouse units at the 114-acre scheme totals 367,000 sq ft in four units of 37,000 sq ft, 80,000 sq ft, 100,000 sq ft and 150,000 sq ft, respectively.

Jaynic has outline consent for up to 2 million sq ft of business, distribution and industrial space at the scheme

The first phase saw the development of speculative two warehouse units totalling 357,000 sq ft. The 147,000 sq ft building was successfully let to Unipart acting as the provider for the NHS Supply Chain last Summer, and it is in detailed negotiations with occupiers on its second 206,000 sq ft unit.

Ben Oughton, Jaynic development director, said: “Despite the current health crisis there is strong evidence that there is still significant demand for well-located logistics warehouses. We felt that as the first phase is proving successful with Unipart taking the first unit and the current strong demand for the second unit the time was right to go ahead with a further second phase of speculative units.”

Suffolk Park is located immediately adjacent to the A14 trunk road providing a fast transport link from the east coast ports through East Anglia and into the national motorway network.

A recent report from Savills on big shed supply highlighted the lack of new speculative units in East Anglia. At the time the report commented that: “there are no speculative units scheduled for delivery in 2019” and pointed out that the first phase of units at Suffolk Park units were the first speculative warehouses to be delivered in the region for over a decade. Encouraged by this Jaynic has gained planning consent for this second phase.

Letting agents are Hazells Chartered Surveyors, Bidwells and Savills