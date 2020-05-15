The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health has launched the IOSH Career Hub to provide much needed support at this difficult time for members who are looking for a new job or worried about their job security and keen to keep their development on track.

The Career Hub is packed with interactive tools and resources to help users write a standout CV or cover letter, practice aptitude tests and prepare for interview or an assessment centre.

In addition, the huge library of e-learning content and resources helps users get ahead of the competition by boosting their business skills and keeping their professional development on track.

Each item of content is accompanied by an estimated time for completion, making it easy for users to capture in their Continuing Professional Development (CPD) record.

Bev Messenger, Chief Executive, IOSH explains:

“We understand how challenging this pandemic is for our members and as the professional body for occupational safety and health, we want to support them as much as we can, whether they are looking for a new job, furloughed and worried about job security or wanting to boost their development.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring forward the launch of the Career Hub and add value to IOSH membership during this difficult time.”

Chris Kurylec, Membership Engagement Manager, IOSH highlights the importance of professional development during the current climate:

“Whilst working professionals across the globe find themselves at different stages of lockdown, e-learning has played a vital role in uniting like-minded individuals, to progress their professional development during these uncertain times. With tools and resources aimed at enhancing employability and professional development, the Career Hub offers something for all our members during this difficult time.”

As well as e-learning and CPD course, The Career Hub also features a company directory of top employers. This unique feature enables users to filter job searches by location and industry sector, allowing you to move between searches as well as the IOSH jobs board with ease.

To find out more about the IOSH Career Hub please visit www.iosh.com/careerhub



To access official advice and guidance on Covid-19 from IOSH, The World Health Organisation and the ILO please visit www.iosh.com/covid-19