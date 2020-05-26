Mitie Security has launched new fever-screening solutions, using thermal imaging to identify individuals potentially suffering from COVID-19

The solutions are designed to support both businesses on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic such as hospitals, and those preparing to return to business post lockdown, such as retailers, venues and buildings with a significant number of employees

Mitie Security is helping businesses mitigate against the spread of Coronavirus with the launch of a new suite of fever-screening solutions. The solutions, which have been developed by adapting existing thermal imaging technology, quickly and easily identify individuals with a fever that may be symptomatic of COVID-19. This fever-screening technology is able to detect human temperatures to within an accuracy of 0.3ºC, raising the alarm to monitoring teams should it identify an individual with a fever.

These solutions have been designed to support the wide range of industries on the frontline of the nation’s fight against coronavirus, as well as those looking to prepare for when current restrictions are eased. Applications for the technology include:

To enable use in different situations, the technology has been developed in several formats from hand-held units to mounted cameras. For example, locating the thermal cameras at site entrances allows a larger number of people to be checked at one time, such as in public areas or when a large number of employees are entering a building at the same time, for instance, during shift changes at manufacturing site, or employees arriving for work at a large office block. The portable hand-held solution meanwhile can be used to check individuals, enabling the detection of anyone showing an elevated body temperature.

Mitie’s specialist Fire and Security Systems’ Team has also developed a process guide to be used alongside the fever-screening solutions, including best practice guidelines and procedures to manage individuals with a high body temperature, depending on the scenario. For instance, potential COVID-19 sufferers could be diverted to a safe area for further checks to be performed by an employee wearing appropriate PPE, before determining if access to the site will be granted or denied. The fever-screening solutions, alongside these guidelines, will allow businesses to protect their employees and customers, by minimising the risk of spreading COVID-19 infections.

Jason Towse, Managing Director of Business Services, Mitie, said:

“Ensuring the safety of our clients’ employees and customers has always been our priority, and this is even more important during the Coronavirus pandemic. As many businesses start planning a return to work after lockdown, we must ensure that we all play our part in limiting the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible.