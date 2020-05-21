Consultancy Mace has announced a number of structural changes as it reshapes its facilities management (FM) division

Alongside several new leadership team appointments, Mace’s Operate division will now cease using the ‘Macro’ brand and formally adopt the Mace group corporate identity.

With the Covid-19 pandemic transforming the way that workplaces operate across the globe, Mace has moved forward plans to integrate its facilities management division, Operate, with the wider business.

The change aims to enable the firm to provide clients with more cohesive services drawing on the wider built environment expertise of Mace’s consultancy, construction and development arms.

As one of Mace’s four ‘Engines for Growth’ the Operate division delivers services to public and private sector clients, working with key workplace clients to support their corporate real estate strategies. It provides facilities management and consultancy services on workplace experience, portfolio efficiency and asset management to some of the world’s most high profile corporate real estate clients.

Since the business’ inception in 2002 it has seen steady international growth, thanks in part to expansions with long-standing clients as they seek to increase their global portfolios. The company now boasts over 1,000 employees globally, operating in over 40 countries from four regional hubs.

By adopting the Mace corporate identity, the facilities management business will be able to build on the group’s existing strategic client base.

New senior appointments

Led by Ross Abbate, CEO for Operate, the division has also introduced a new focus on delivering exceptional workplace experience for its clients.

As part of that transformation, a number of new senior appointments have been made to invest in new service lines and regional growth. New members of the leadership team include Marlies Hoodgeboom as managing director for UK and Europe, Nick Garniss as Centre for Excellence director, and Maud Santamaria as workplace experience director.

Those new service lines have included developing tailored offers to help clients respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The Operate division has developed a strategic ‘return to work’ service and is already helping some of the world’s leading corporates to understand the scope and scale of changes that will be needed to operate workplaces with social distancing in place.

Understanding a ‘new normal’

Ross Abbate, chief executive officer of Mace’s Operate division, said: “The future of the workplace is changing faster than ever before. As the impact of coronavirus is felt across the world, companies will be looking for support to understand what the ‘new normal’ is and how they can provide safe and secure workplaces and continue to attract and the retain the best talent for their business.

“As we become more integrated with the wider Mace Group and build our centre for excellence on workplace experience, we will be able to draw on expertise from across our consultancy, construction and development divisions to give clients the strategic advice they need to thrive in the new world.

“With these changes and our new leadership team in place, we have never been in a better place to provide world-leading services and continue to build our portfolio.

“I would like to thank everyone who works for us across the globe for everything they have done to give the business this opportunity to grow.”