The employee-owned packaging company has expanded its pallet and load stability range, providing users with a wide range of solutions for their operations. Load stability is vital to ensure the safety of loads not only whilst being transported on public roads, but also whilst being moved/stored.

Kite Packaging supply a huge range of packaging products to support companies with load stability and have recently extended their range to include pallet boxes, pallet bands and PPE strapping kits, each offering a range of benefits.

Pallet boxes

Kite’s pallet box without a pallet is the ideal solution for customers who already have pallets and just require the tray, cap and sleeve pallet box. The benefits of this large pallet box is that it can either be used purely as a large box for storage, can be placed on top of an existing pallet, or used with Kite’s individual corrugated pallet runners which can be attached to the bottom, therefore making it a pallet. So, if customers need something more versatile then this is the ideal solution.

Sanstrap pallet bands

Produced from 100% recyclable 40-micron Polyethylene (PE) film and 100% recyclable, Kite’s offering of Sanstrap pallet bands, a recognised name in the industry, provide great stability, keeping products secure whilst in transit or storage. Once in place these polythene Sanstrap bands quickly grip, holding everything firmly on a pallet. They arrive perforated on a roll in an easy to use portable dispenser box, simply tear off and fit around the load, ensuring one band per layer.

Polypropylene strapping kits

Kite’s strapping kits are suitable for a wide range of uses and are available in polypropylene, corded, polyester and steel strapping. Recently expanded, Kite’s polypropylene strapping kit range now includes a strapping kit with a combination tool that performs both the tensioning & sealing. It’s vital to have the correct tools for securing products, particularly for handling and transportation.

