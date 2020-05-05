Balfour Beatty VINCI today announces the appointment of Michael Dyke as Managing Director, responsible for providing strategic leadership for the delivery of its HS2 main civil engineering contracts between the Long Itchington Wood Green tunnel to the West Coast Main Line tie-in, worth a combined total of c. £5 billion.



With over 30 years’ experience in the industry, Michael is a proven leader responsible for managing large infrastructure projects, programmes and businesses across multiple geographies and sectors. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer for eight2O, the water alliance that brought together Thames Water and seven other global contracting and consulting businesses.



Michael Dyke, Balfour Beatty VINCI Managing Director HS2, said: “This is a particularly exciting time to be joining Balfour Beatty VINCI, having received Notice to Proceed for the main works civil engineering contracts last month. I look forward to working alongside HS2 and our expert people and supply chain partners, to safely and successfully deliver this critical piece of national infrastructure.”



Balfour Beatty VINCI, a long-established joint venture between two global infrastructure leaders, was awarded two main works civil engineering contracts worth a combined total of c. £5 billion in July 2017. The joint venture subsequently received Notice to Proceed in April 2020, marking a major milestone in Britain’s largest regeneration project which will create thousands of employment opportunities, dramatically increase rail capacity and support the economic growth of the UK.