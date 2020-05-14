THE UK’s leading importer and distributor of Firestone RubberCover roofing products, Permaroof, has appointed Lily Chadwick as marketing co-ordinator as it continues to grow the number of brands and services it offers to merchants as well as direct to trade.

With the addition of The Skylight Company, Permalawn and Permafence names to its offering, Lily is tasked with further strengthening each individual company in addition to the parent Permaroof UK Ltd brand, heading up all communications activity and implementing formal marketing strategies.

Lily said: “Permaroof is a leading name in the flat roofing market; it has a strong reputation for strategic growth at an impressive rate. It was this market position and the company’s move into new markets, such as fencing and artificial grass, that held great appeal as a marketeer.

“Permaroof is run as a really tight-knit friendly business, which extends to its relationship with customers. This is not only enjoyable as an employee, but it’s a fantastic basis for the formal marketing strategy that will be rolled out throughout 2020.”

Permaroof, which has its head office in Alfreton, Derbyshire, has grown rapidly since it started trading as a family business in 1999. Over the past five years, the firm has tripled its turnover. In 2019, the business celebrated its most successful year to date with 24,000 orders completed; the highest figure in its 19-year history.

This significant milestone followed four consecutive record sales months and a raft of exciting investments. The company added 22,000 sq ft of warehouse space with 60,000 sq ft of racking to its Derbyshire head office in early 2019, allowing the addition of new product lines, as well as increasing its sales force by eight to form a nationwide team of 37.

Managing director Adrian Buttress said: “Lily’s appointment reflects the growth that we achieved in 2019 and our ambition to keep down this path with the aid of a clear and recognisable brand. I’m delighted to welcome Lily to support the evolution of our products and services which continues to progress quickly, even during the coronavirus pandemic.”

During the outbreak, Permaroof reacted swiftly to adapt its offering to begin working closely with modular companies for the first time, supplying fast flat roofing solutions to four emergency NHS projects in the first month of lockdown. As a result, Permaroof is now supplying its Firestone RubberGard EPDM roofing system to four different modular projects – including Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guilford, Bristol Royal Infirmary and Chesterfield Royal.

For further information on Permaroof UK, please visit www.permaroof.co.uk.