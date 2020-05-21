iHASCO, a market-leading provider of Health & Safety and Compliance eLearning, have released an updated version of their popular Asbestos Awareness training course. Having already trained over 150,000 people across the UK and Europe in Asbestos Awareness, iHASCO have made appropriate visual and script changes to bring the programme in line with the look and feel of their newer courses.

With the HSE putting the number of asbestos-related deaths at around 5,000 deaths per year, the threat of asbestos exposure is very real. Asbestos fibres can cause serious illnesses and fatalities anywhere between 10 and 50 years after they’ve made it into the lungs. iHASCO’s Asbestos Awareness Training course is IOSH Approved and has been audited by the Independent Asbestos Training Providers (IATP). The online awareness training can be completed in just 35 minutes and allows employers in the UK to work towards compliance with The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012.

The course, which is aimed at anyone who could potentially come into contact with asbestos whilst at work, has been designed to educate the user on where asbestos might be found, what to do if it is disturbed, and the the risks associated with the inhalation of asbestos fibres. Real life demos, examples, and step by steps feature throughout the programme to equip learners with the awareness and knowledge they need to keep themselves and others safe.

“After months of hard work, my team have created a fantastic product and I’m confident that our clients will enjoy using it as much as we enjoyed making it.” says Lottie Galvin, iHASCO’s Studio Manager.

“You’ll notice that we’ve embodied different styles of animation, we’ve included a fascinating timeline on the history of asbestos, and – of course – we’ve ensured that this training helps you keep your staff safe whilst keeping you compliant with current legislation.”

Anyone interested in this training is invited to watch a short snippet taken from the updated course on The History of Asbestos. There is also an International version of Asbestos Awareness training for those outside of the UK.