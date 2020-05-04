Cushman & Wakefield has launched Indego, a new white label service for office landlords and investors looking to create bespoke flexible workspaces in the UK.

Indego is a customisable service that encompasses design & build, marketing, sales and on-site operations offered under a management agreement with Cushman & Wakefield. The proposition is new for the office market but follows principles which are already well established in the hotel industry. It will meet the demand from office owners to create a flexible workspace solution without operational complexities.

“Indego enables our clients to meet the rapidly growing demand for flexible workspace and the improved returns it offers – on their terms.”

– Emma Swinnerton

Head of Flexible Workspace EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield

Indego lead

Indego is led by flexible office sector expert, Emma Swinnerton, who joined Cushman & Wakefield in April 2018 to provide strategic advice to operators, landlords, investors and new entrants on how to respond to the changing dynamics of the flexible office market.

Prior to this position, Swinnerton held the role of Global Commercial Director for Spaces & New Formats at serviced office giant, Regus.

Swinnerton said: “Cushman & Wakefield has been at the forefront of the evolving office market for many years and our investment in Indego demonstrates where we believe this exciting sector is heading next.”