Surveying and property management company Scanlans has been appointed to manage a development of office buildings at Thorpe Park in Leeds.

The Pentagon comprises six, two-storey buildings totalling about 25,000 sq ft. The buildings are owned by companies involved in construction, property development, financial services and financial planning.

Thorpe Park has been developed by Scarborough International Properties and its joint venture partner Legal & General and includes a 900,000 sq ft business park alongside homes, shops and green space.

Michael Willans, senior property manager at Scanlans’ Leeds office, said: “We are delighted to win the instruction for the commercial estate management of The Pentagon area of the Thorpe Park business park.

“The Pentagon plays an important part in the thriving regional business hub. We are excited to implement our property management services and look forward to getting involved in the management of the buildings for our client, Pentagon Management Services.”

Scanlans has also recently secured an agreement to manage 68 energy-efficient homes at the Ironworks development in Holbeck Urban Village.