AO Business welcome two new hires to strengthen their housebuilder team after a successful six months in the market. Gary Holt and Andrew Robinson joined the business to business division of the online electricals retailer on April 1st.

Both have started as Business Development Managers with Andrew Robinson covering sales in the North and Scotland while Gary Holt will cover the South of England.

AO Business entered the competitive housebuilders market last year to transform the way appliances are purchased for new developments. After only six months, they have secured the contracts to supply appliances for over 12,000 new building plots.

Robinson joins AO from furniture manufacturer VitrA UK, with experience in the housebuilder market following a Business Manager role specifically for housebuilders at Made Better by Ellis. He previously spent 16 years as a National Sales Manager at bathroom manufacturer Accent Kitchens, where he was responsible for securing group agreements with many regional developers.

Prior to joining AO, Holt was at German-based manufacturer Westag and Getalit AG where he spent 5 years as Area Sales Manager for Retail before moving into a new role as Business Development Manager. In the worktop industry, he worked in the developer and housebuilder sectors, and his projects included Royal Air Force redevelopments and various university sites around the country.

Anthony Sant, MD of AO Business said: “We’re thrilled to have both Gary and Andy joining us on our mission to improve the way that housebuilders purchase appliances. With their wealth of sales experience and contacts in the industry, we are now in an even better position to provide a solution to the everyday challenges facing housebuilders.”

With next day delivery, renowned customer service and over 20 years’ experience of selling electricals to the public, AO Business offer a unique proposition for time-pressed housebuilders.