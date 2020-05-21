Since the emergence of COVID-19 and the UK’s public health countermeasures, many industry suppliers have seen demand for some products rocket.

Online retailer, Zoro, supplies businesses across all industries with the tools and equipment they need to get on with the job, over 310,000 products. In recent weeks the company has seen a huge surge in demand , with Zoro’s staff working non-stop to keep UK industry moving and people at home fully occupied.

Chris Matenaers, marketing director at Zoro said: “Compared to the same period last year, we have seen demand across some products more than double.

“Our office staff are working from home and staff in our warehouse are using appropriate PPE with strict social distancing rules in operation. Our teams are working longer than usual hours to get the much-needed supplies out of the door, to keep UK industry workforces safe.”

An NHS nurse commented: “Had a hard time looking for a respirator (I am an ITU nurse in NHS and currently taking care of COVID-19 patients) and I am lucky enough to buy one from Zoro. It arrived after 2 working days (free shipping) and as expected. Thank you very much. Now I am more confident to work.”

Zoro are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and customers are being advised to expect a slightly longer delivery time due to the unprecedented demand.

Matenaers said: “Delivery times are a little longer than usual as the pandemic takes its toll on both supply chain and demand on courier companies. We appreciate the patience of our customers while we work to get products out of the door.”

Although delivery times are slower during this time, a customer on TrustPilot commented: “A lot of sites have increased prices on certain items considerably since lockdown! This company has not! Excellent prices and quick delivery […] highly recommend.”

The buying team is focused on finding replacements for out of stock items and working with suppliers to identify new products, such as signs for social distancing signs.

Marcus Nelson, managing director of Zoro said: “We are monitoring the situation daily, listening to government advice. The safety of our workforce is of paramount importance and I’m extremely proud of their dedication and hard work every day during this difficult time.

“We are proud to be supplying NHS nurses and front line key workers with PPE. I want to reassure our customers that we are doing everything we can to keep the stock that is in high demand coming into our warehouse, then getting it out of the door as quickly as possible.”

For more information visit www.zoro.co.uk.