Working in conjunction with Mecalac Financial Solutions, Mecalac Construction Equipment UK has launched an unbeatable Buy Now… Pay Later finance package across its entire range of excavators, wheel loaders, site dumpers, compaction rollers and backhoe loaders.

For all new models ordered and delivered before 31 July 2020, customers benefit from zero repayment instalments and zero interest for three months.* Twelve weeks later, payments recommence, spread over either 36, 48 or 60 months (as per individual finance agreements).

Paul Macpherson, UK Sales and Marketing Director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “During such exceptional times, we wanted to give something back and provide construction professionals nationwide with a simple, affordable way to purchase the latest Mecalac models.

“Our Buy Now…Pay Later finance offer has been designed with the customer firmly in mind. Available through your local Mecalac dealer, the package offers a risk-free revenue source for three months before the first payment is due.”

A global leader in the design and manufacture of compact construction equipment, Mecalac boasts a comprehensive portfolio of site dumpers, backhoe loaders, compaction rollers, excavators and wheel loaders. The latest, Stage V-compliant models feature a number of highly innovative technologies and capabilities to improve on-site efficiencies and performance.

For more information about the Buy Now… Pay Later finance package, or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mecalac.com/en.