No Result
View All Result
I have a challenge I believe your readers will enjoy during lockdown. Sussex-based plant hire company, BPH Plant Hire has created a ‘Where’s Wally’ type brainteaser to help relieve some boredom.
So far it’s taken an average of 1 minute and 23 seconds to find Barry and readers are being challenged to beat this time.
No Result
View All Result
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish.Accept Read More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy
.