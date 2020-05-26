These days, saving money is something everybody wants to do, and there are several ways you can do this. With so much flexibility at your fingertips when it comes to what you are buying and where you are getting it from, you can save money much more easily than in the past.

New technology has driven things along, making it much easier for consumers to slash the price they’re paying. Below are different smarter ways technology has made possible for people to save.

1. Coupons and Cashback

In the physical world, you need to cut each coupon out, save them and try to remember what you’ve got and when they’re going to expire – this is far from ideal.

Coupon applications take the hard part out, helping you to find coupons you’re really going to use and saving them on your computer. This helps you save money on your purchases.

Also, consider using cashback sites such as Quidco and Top Cashback to ensure you are earning cashback from your purchases.

Sites like Wowcher are also great for getting package deals on things that would otherwise be much more expensive, sic as hotel stays and dining out.

2. Smart Devices

Some devices have smart controllers that allow you to turn on or off any appliance remotely or on a pre-set time. For example, while you’re away, you may be able to schedule your lighting system to come on or go off at a particular time or want your central heating controlled wirelessly.

3. VoIP Systems

VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) is just a fancy term for the calls we use to make using the internet.

Some of the apps that make VoIP possible include WhatsApp, Skype, and Telegram. They allow people to make free calls, both domestic and international.

You don’t have to spend your time and money researching complex systems to make foreign calls via mobile service providers. With these VoIP services, you are saving so much money and time.

4. Online Banking Apps

The evolution of technology has made the transfer of money from one bank account to another faster and more convenient.

Most banks now have a mobile banking app that can help you transfer money regardless of time or location. This saves you the time and cost of going to a specific branch to carry out the transfer.

With most of these apps, you can also manage both your current account and savings account in the same place.

5. Smart Thermostat

The introduction of monthly energy bills is another major worry for many homeowners, particularly in winter months, when heating is a requirement.

Fortunately, more and more people are starting to adopt smart thermostats that allow you to take far more direct control over the heating of your house, which almost always helps you save money.

Conclusion

Using the above examples of readily available technologies will allow for huge financial savings. Some of the benefits of these devices will apply to you more than others. However, whatever your financial condition and potential aspirations, you will certainly find opportunities to leverage these smart technologies.