CHAS, the supply chain risk management experts, and Causeway Technologies, the largest specialist software provider to the UK construction market, have announced an integration partnership which enables users of Causeway’s connected supply chain network, Tradex, to find fully accredited health & safety compliant contractors.

The integration between Causeway’s Tradex platform and the CHAS database gives Causeway customers sight of CHAS contractors’ health & safety assessments, providing reassurance that they are fully compliant with latest health & safety requirements removing the administrative burden on users needing to perform these compliance checks themselves.

The CHAS database holds a live record of all relevant contractor qualifications and certifications and features an alert that notifies members if and when any documents need to be renewed so Causeway Tradex users can also be confident that contractors’ credentials are up-to-date.

CHAS Managing Director, Ian McKinnon, comments: “We are really pleased to announce this new agreement with Causeway Technologies which will provide users in the Tradex network with real-time data about the compliance status of their supply chain and in turn increase the visibility of CHAS members.”

“The partnership demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers build their businesses and highlights our desire to promote solutions that help make the construction industry more efficient.”

Over 170,000 organisations use Tradex, the UKs largest construction connected supply chain network to streamline the supplier accreditation process, and remove manual processes that cause bottlenecks for both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable teams, especially during this highly disruptive time.

Andrew Woolstone, Product Owner at Causeway Technologies says: “The integration of Tradex Supplier Management with CHAS ensures that, for our customers that use CHAS as a trusted accreditation service, the information about their subcontractors that is verified and maintained by CHAS is automatically available and updated within the Tradex platform. This provides a single source of accurate data to ensure real-time health & safety compliance across the whole supply chain.”