The Association for Project Management (APM) Awards, sponsored by RPC UK Ltd, are back for 2020, a celebration of the very best individuals, projects and programmes the profession has to offer. APM, the profession’s only chartered body, is calling on the project profession to put themselves, colleague and their projects forward for an award across 16 categories. The deadline for award entries is Monday 15 June via APM’s online portal.

From aspiring young project managers to complex and transformational projects and programmes, both in the UK and internationally, last year’s Awards saw a record number of projects entering with the standard getting higher year on year. The 2019 Overall Project of the Year Award went to North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust & Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, for its new maternity information system – BadgerNet electronic personal health records (ePHR).

Since the coronavirus outbreak the BadgerNet Maternity and Neonatal platform (supplied by ClevermedLtd) has provided help and support to new parents, families and clinicians, through secure clinical communication between clinical colleagues, risk alerting to mum and baby, as well as BadgerNet Baby Diary function that allows parents and families secure, real time access to photos of their baby while in hospital care over the internet through their PC, tablet device, or mobile phone – while neo natal units are in lockdown.

Project of the Year Award 2019 winners also included Heathrow Airport (Technology Project of the Year), Rolls-Royce (Transformation Project of the Year) and Sellafield Ltd. (Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Project of the Year).

APM’s 2020 Award categories include:

Overall Project of the Year Awards (chosen from the winners of the four Project of the Year Awards)

PMO of the Year Award

The Mike Nichols Award for Inspiration

Contribution to the Profession Award: Company

Contribution to the Profession Award: Consultancy

Contribution to the Profession Award: Charity/Not-for-profit

Shell Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Award

Innovation in Projects Award

Programme of the Year Award

Technology Project of the Year Award

Social Project of the Year Award

Transformation Project of the Year Award

Engineering, Construction & Infrastructure Project of the Year Award

Young Project Professional of the Year Award

Project Professional of the Year Award

APM Outstanding Achievement Award

Hilary Trahair, events manager at APM, said: “Our awards are a true reflection of the talent working in the project management profession across all sectors. Being recognised as a finalist or award winner is a fantastic achievement and one that can bring many benefits and opportunities.

The award entry process is very simple and we hope people will take the opportunity to enter not only themselves but also their projects and their colleagues. We look forward to seeing many great entries being submitted this year that will help promote the power of the project profession for good.”