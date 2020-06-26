Westcountry homebuilder Cavanna Homes is celebrating the success of one of its Site Managers who have been awarded the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job Award which recognises extraordinary talent in the industry.

Gary Gregory has received industry recognition for Cavanna @ Wolborough Hill, the firm’s exclusive development in Newton Abbot which he successfully manages, gaining him the coveted title of Quality Award Winner for the South West Region.

The Quality Awards are presented after the NHBC carries out a series of site inspections reviewing site organisation, build quality and best practice on housing developments across Britain. The Site Managers are judged on all aspects of their job including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Gary Gregory, who has been with Cavanna Homes for six years, commented: “I’m incredibly proud to receive this award, but it wouldn’t have been won without the superb support from the team and sub-contractors here at Cavanna @ Wolborough Hill. This is a strong recognition of our hard work, dedication and commitment to “Building Brilliance” and our attention to detail to deliver outstanding homes for our new homeowners.”

Andy Sykes, Head of Construction, added: “Building new homes is a complex process and our site managers play a pivotal role in leading our hardworking teams on-site to ensure every home is built to the highest standard. This fantastic award win is a real testament to Gary’s inspiring leadership skills and thorough attention to detail. We’re incredibly proud of Gary and all of our team at Cavanna @ Wolborough Hill and would encourage people who are looking to move to Newton Abbot to come and see our stunning new homes in this area”.

Out of the 11,000 Site Managers that entered this highly competitive competition, just 450 have been selected for their excellent standards on site and the quality of construction they are managing. Gary will now go forward to represent Cavanna Homes in the final round of the competition later this year.

Commenting on the Awards, NHBC Chief Executive Steve Wood said: “Pride in the Job has been pivotal in improving the quality of new homes so it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Despite the numerous challenges the industry has faced in recent times, the very best site managers of 2020 have kept their focus on delivering high quality new homes for their customers.

“At NHBC we are very proud of Pride in the Job, what it stands for and the impact it has had and continues to have across the sector.

“As our new research shows, it’s no surprise that Pride in the Job winning sites have higher levels of homeowner satisfaction as these homes are without doubt among the best the country has to offer.

“Congratulations to all the 2020 Quality Award winners – be proud of your incredible achievements!”