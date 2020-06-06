As the technology grows, you can easily find a lot of different applications to communicate with the people outside you. Some of them are meant to help you sending text to your friends. Some others are meant for the video calling needs. Meanwhile, the others are meant to help you doing the online conference with your colleagues. However, what if you can find all of those features in one business phone system? Is not that will be one of the most revolutionary thing that you can get on this modern time? If you are also thinking about the same thing, you can try Nextiva. It is not only an application. Nextiva is a communication system that offers you a lot of amazing features such as follows.

The first one is the standard calling function with the improved features. Calling is not only about the sound if you are using Nextiva. Calling is also about having a nice and clear video display. You can do the standard call or the video call based on what you need. Of course you can also text another person out there with no limitation at all. As an addition, you will not need to worry about the toll fee once you use Nextiva. There is nothing like that if you and the other person that you want to call is on the same Nextiva network.

The second one is the great mobility function. Some people will say that Nextiva is an application. The reason is because they can download and install it on their smartphone. Yet, the real form of Nextiva is the system that will connect all of its users through many different platforms. It does not matter if you want to contact your friends who are using Android devices through your laptop. You can easily do that since you can find Nextiva in Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows.

The third one is the conferencing function. Almost all of the communication applications out there do not let you to have the conference video call or even conference call. Even if you are able to do that, those applications will limit the number of participants to a small number. For some people, that is enough. However, if you want to call your colleagues, you need something better. That is why Nextiva is the answer. You do not need any other application to do the conference call. You can do that with a lot of people around the world with Nextiva.

The last but not least is the perfect collaboration feature. The collaboration feature lets you make groups inside the Nextiva. As an addition to that, the collaboration feature helps you to do more things in its simplest ways. That is why more and more people are using Nextiva nowadays. Considering the fact that technologies are developing at the fast pace, you can say that this communication system will be something big in the near future. So, if you can try this new communication system starting from now on, why should you wait much longer?