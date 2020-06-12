The home building industry has warmly welcomed the First Minister’s announcement that construction can move to Phase 2 of its restart plan which will see sites begin to open up again with workers following strict social distancing and hygiene controls. Providing further confidence for both prospective customers and builders, the First Minister also confirmed the extension of the highly successful Help to Buy scheme for a further year until March 2022.

Chief Executive of industry body Homes for Scotland Nicola Barclay said:

“To get confirmation that home builders can now commence the re-opening of their sites is great news that hasn’t come a moment too soon given the robust safety plans that the industry has developed and put in place. With pent-up housing demand having increased with every day that has passed, we look forward to finishing off the many homes that are already largely complete and that families are desperate to move into as well as starting to get the new homes that are so desperately needed out of the ground.

“Having the extension of the Help to Buy scheme announced at the same time is also a much required confidence booster for the housing market that will help ensure even more younger Scots can benefit from this hugely successful initiative and realise their aspirations of owning their own home.

“The First Minister paid tribute to the very responsible approach that has been adopted by the industry during the lockdown, and this is a sentiment I wish to echo loudly. Home builders have stepped up to the plate supporting their customers, employees and local communities, and this will continue as we look forward to working closely with government and other stakeholders to rebuild Scotland’s economy.”