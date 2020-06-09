Commercial property lawyer Robert Sprake, based in Worcestershire, has rejoined national, new-model firm Excello Law bringing with him over 25 years’ experience of commercial law and major real estate transactions.

Qualifying in 1992, Robert developed his legal career at Wragge and Co in Birmingham for eleven years, before heading up the commercial property teams at two firms in Worcester.

After initially joining Excello Law in 2012, Robert left in 2018 to pursue opportunities elsewhere, but has rejoined full-time, acting for property investors, developers and landowners, landlords and tenants in all aspects of their portfolios. Robert is also qualified as a Notary Public to offer an additional service to his international clients.

Robert has a particular interest in Church law as from 2005 to 2012 he was assistant to the registrar for the Diocese of Worcester, being appointed deputy registrar in 2009. In addition to being responsible for dealing with the Diocesan commercial and agricultural property portfolio, he was also involved in advising Bishops and Diocesan Officers generally on ecclesiastical law issues, charitable law aspects, trusts law and the application of new legislation to the work of the Diocese.

On coming back to the firm, Robert commented: “I am so happy to be returning to Excello to work closely with my current and future clients as we navigate these strange times together. Thankfully, already we are starting to see new opportunities materialising in the real estate world and being on hand to provide partner-level timely and commercially sensible advice has never been more important.”

Joanne Losty, director at Excello Law, said: “We’re delighted to welcome back an old friend of the firm. We’ve enjoyed a buoyant spring in terms of recruitment as our fully agile business model continues to offer partner-level lawyers the freedom and flexibility to develop their practice.”