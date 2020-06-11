Bentley Systems Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twins services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, announced it has opened up its LEGION Simulator and OpenBuildings Station Designer software, including waiving new subscription fees through September 30, 2020, for facilities managers to incorporate pedestrian simulation methodologies across their planning, design, and operations teams.

With social distancing and crowd management at the forefront of global concerns, OpenBuildings Station Designer and LEGION Simulator software can help station owners, planning and design firms, and facilities operators to develop models, simulate crowd movement, analyze foot traffic, and optimize space utilization of infrastructure assets such as rail and metro stations, airports, retail and commercial complexes, hospitals, and stadiums. OpenBuildings Station Designer’s BIM environment provides 3D context for LEGION’s included pedestrian simulation to create an operational digital twin to improve safety, efficiency, and security, while mitigating risk.

LEGION Simulator helps users solve new planning and operations challenges in:

validating social distancing plans while helping to ensure safe operations;

ensuring space maximization, activities distribution and controlled egress/ingress;

modeling safe and comfortable wayfinding strategies and evacuation plans; and

providing virtual, collaborative planning, design and operations reviews.

Further, LEGION Simulator and OpenBuildings Station Designer offer the continued long-term benefits of a BIM collaboration environment that avoids data silos, coordination delays, and other limitations that result from the separation of planning and design workflows.

“We are going through extraordinary times and change will be a constant reality in the months and years ahead. Bentley’s OpenBuildings Station Designer and LEGION Simulator enable planners, architects, engineers, and operators to apply digital twin approaches to solve today’s design and operation challenges more quickly, efficiently, and safely across rail and metro stations, airports, and other public buildings and amenities,” said Ken Adamson, Vice President, Design Integration for Bentley.

“Atkins has collaborated successfully with LEGION for over 20 years, and we look forward to building upon our own thought leadership on Covid-19 and for the Transport Sector by applying LEGION’s simulations for social distancing in response to requests by our metro clients in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia,” said Cameron MacDonald, Technical Director, Operations Advisory, Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group.