Leeds City Council has resolved to grant detailed planning permission for the next 200,000 sq ft of commercial space at the £400 million Kirkstall Forge development in Leeds.

2 Kirkstall Forge, the next phase of development, is capable of accommodating a workforce of up to 2,000 people within two office buildings, with leisure and retail uses on the ground floor. The upper floors will provide flexible office accommodation with open floor plates from 11,000 sq ft to 15,300 sq ft.

In line with the site’s strong sustainability credentials, there will be electric car charging, a cycle spa, shower rooms, locker facilities, as well as outdoor rooms and balcony features maximising the wooded, riverside views.

Paul Richardson, Investment Manager at CEG, said: “This next phase of development will bring some of the most advanced office space to Leeds.

“The buildings are available for pre let, with workspace being offered through our Core and Flex model which allows a business to expand and contract within the space. This will help to manage company growth and additional projects, as well as seasonal demand and the effects that social distancing will have on office requirements.

“Our long term approach means we can not only offer this partnership approach to our customers, but also design for performance; delivering workspace that is sustainable, efficient, flexible, healthy, productive, digitally resilient and future-proofed.”

CEG’s performance credentials were proven with Number One Kirkstall Forge which secured the Best Commercial Workplace in the UK from the British Council of Offices and was named the country’s healthiest place to work by Property Week.

Now fully let, the building is Zenith’s headquarters and home to Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, Bupa, CEG and Butlers restaurant and bar.

CBRE has been recently appointed to act as joint agent with Fox Lloyd Jones. Paul Fox, director of Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “We are very excited to try and build on the quality benchmark of Number One Kirkstall Forge, where we attracted high quality tenants focused on amenity and well-being for their staff. We continue to listen to what occupiers need and want, and even in these changing times feel positive that CEG’s long term ownership model and ability to offer uniquely flexible lease terms and deals on new Grade A space will continue embrace occupiers evolving thinking. These carefully curated buildings are designed with such flexibility at their core.’’

Alex Hailey, director of CBRE, said: “CBRE is delighted to be appointed on such a fantastic development. Kirkstall Forge provides a truly unique offering to the Leeds office market with some of the highest quality offices as part of a whole new community. There has been a shift from occupiers in recent years to make the office a preferred destination for employees and this will only be accelerated as the lockdown is relaxed. With the enhanced technology, superior specification, a focus on health and wellness, excellent transport links and a design that will support productivity, Kirkstall Forge has all the attributes to enable occupiers to attract and retain the best talent in the city.”

Ultimately, the £400million Kirkstall Forge scheme is set to become home to a thriving mixed-use community comprising of up to 1,500 new homes, 300,000 sq ft of offices and 100,000 sq ft of retail, leisure and community space. The site connects to Leeds City Station in six minutes by rail and offers on-site cycle, car and scooter hire and electric vehicle charging.