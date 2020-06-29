Caddick Construction has been appointed to design and construct a new £5m Porsche centre, complete with workshops, MOT testing facility and offices to serve Cumbria and North Lancashire.

Appointed by Porsche franchise holders Parker & Parker Limited, work has just begun on the new Porsche Centre South Lakes site, north of Kellet Road, Carnforth, with easy access to the M6. The new centre and all external works are due to be completed in the summer of 2021.

The multi-million-pound project signals the continued long-term investment and strengthening position of the German luxury sports car brand in the North West.

The new showroom and facilities encompasses 1618²m in total and will have the capacity to display the full range of the luxury car brand including: the 911, 718, Taycan, Panamera, Cayenne and Macan. The state-of-the-art centre will be completed with a plush handover lounge, meeting rooms and employee facilities.

Caddick Contract Project Manager Derek Billows said: “This is a very exciting project and the team are focused on delivering an exceptional showroom and other facilities that will be a fitting home for such an aspirational car brand.”

Ian Parker, Director of Porsche Centre South Lakes, added: “Caddick Construction has a long track record working with Porsche franchises across the North and we believe their quality and attention to detail mirrors our own exceptionally high standards. This purpose-built Centre ensures we can offer a first-class service in first-class surroundings, something our clients have come to expect over the years from us and Porsche in this region.”

Caddick Construction and Caddick Civil Engineering are the operational arms of Caddick Group Plc. Offering more than 35 years’ experience across a range of market sectors including commercial, education, industrial, leisure, refurbishment, residential, care, retail, mixed use and fit out.

Architect and Principal Designer for the project is Axis 3 Design Limited with structural engineering provided by Cumbrian-based R G Parkins & Partners Limited.