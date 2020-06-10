Caddick Construction has been appointed by the Great Places Housing Group to its £750m Innovation Chain North (ICN) framework of Contractors and Consultants.

The four-year framework is designed to support delivery of new homes across the north of England, on behalf of Great Places and other Housing Associations.

Adrian Dobson, Caddick Construction’s Managing Director, said: “With a business focus that embraces the beds and sheds market, being appointed onto the ICN framework is another string to our bow. We will continue to use our extensive experience in civil engineering, infrastructure, design and build and construction project delivery, working closely with the Great Places Housing Group and their partners, to deliver high quality social housing, regenerate local communities and deliver social value across the north of England.”

Caddick Construction was one of 30 contractors appointed out of the 726 bids from 183 framework applicants. They were selected based on their technical competence, price and their commitment to social value through pledges such as apprenticeships and work experience opportunities.

Helen Spencer, Great Places’ Director of Development, said: “We are delighted to be working with Caddick Construction on our new ICN framework. We are confident they will be able to work with us and the clients of ICN in delivering the sector’s extensive development ambitions in the North.

“The new framework will ensure we and our peer organisations have tried and tested partners to help us to deliver our extensive development programmes and to help our collective ambitions to tackle the housing crisis.”