The Forge Island development has received planning permission, and it is set to bring a new cinema, food outlets and hotel to Rotherham. Muse Developments, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s development partner for the Forge Island scheme, submitted a hybrid application earlier this year with the council’s Planning Committee voting to approve the plans.

Forge Island is located on the edge of Rotherham town centre on a peninsula formed by the River Don and the Sheffield and South Yorkshire Navigation Canal.

The development is set to create a new leisure quarter for the town centre including a cinema, restaurants, hotel, car parking, and residential units and new public realm.

Dan Needham, development director at Muse Developments, said: “It’s testament to the hard work of all partners that we’ve now received unanimous approval from the council to deliver Forge Island.

“It’s the next stage on our journey to deliver this truly special scheme, which will be completed safely and in line with government guidance.

“At Muse, we’re working closely with our public-sector partners to support them in the delivery of place-changing regeneration schemes that will drive economic and social prosperity when it’s needed most.

“Forge Island represents what can be achieved when the best of the public and private sector come together with the same vision, drive and goal in mind.”

Cllr Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, added: “It’s fantastic to see the plans for Forge Island approved by the planning board which is particularly important as the town centre begins to find its feet again as lockdown eases a little.

“We know residents are keen to see the area develop and this is an important milestone towards delivering a scheme which is a catalyst for the wider regeneration of the rest of the town centre.”

Phase One of the scheme will comprise a podium level accommodating the main built development. This would feature an eight-screen cinema, four restaurants, a 69-bed hotel and café. Associated car parking, public realm and a new pedestrian bridge over the River Don are also included.

Phase Two would comprise two six-storey buildings featuring up to 50 apartments, with a further 70 apartments in a six-storey building planned for Phase Three.

Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd has already started work on a multimillion-pound programme of works on Forge Island, including flood defence and enabling work on the site which includes retaining walls, terrace seating and high-quality public spaces.