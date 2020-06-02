ANWYL Homes is offering “access all areas” remotely with a virtual relaunch of its first Lancashire development.

Show homes at Bluebell Meadows in Fulwood, near Preston, opened in mid-March and dozens of people were lucky enough to see them before the development closed temporarily when the country went into lockdown.

Ahead of Bluebell Meadows reopening to visitors by appointment only, Anwyl is inviting homebuyers to an online virtual relaunch via its social media channels this Saturday (June 13).

Matthew Gould, head of sales for Anwyl Homes Lancashire, explained: “Bluebell Meadows is our very first development in the actual county of Lancashire; the first place where we’ve built Hartford and Delamere style show homes and now it is going to host our first ‘Access All Areas by Anwyl’ virtual event.

“Anwyl is renowned for delivering thoughtful homes and while our sales offices and show homes have been temporarily closed, we have been carefully considering how to embrace fresh ways of helping homebuyers find a new home. We already have video tours of our show homes available, but Access All Areas by Anwyl is an innovative way for us to interact with buyers through a series of short films available across our social media channels.”

The virtual event starts at 10.30am on Saturday (June 13) with an introduction to Anwyl and the exclusive 26-home Bluebell Meadows development.

There will also be a chance to “meet” the site manager; find out more about the process of buying a new Anwyl home, including the Move Simple scheme; and to hear from an independent mortgage advisor.

“This virtual event will enable buyers to experience everything they’d normally see and hear when they visit the development and more,” Matthew added.

“The advantage of it taking place virtually is that there’s no need to worry about social distancing or restricting numbers. Plus if you can’t make it on the day, you can watch later; or you can pause, re-wind and share with family and friends. Of course, nothing quite beats viewing a property in-situ and so we’ll also be inviting people to make an appointment to see the show homes for themselves.”

Anwyl has introduced strict social distancing guidelines across its developments, with a limited number of visitors allowed on site and in the show homes by appointment only and hand sanitising stations to help keep staff and customers safe.

Located off Ladybank Avenue, in Fulwood, Bluebell Meadows features a choice of four-bedroom detached homes, with prices from £331,995.

The virtual relaunch of the development takes place from 10.30am on Saturday (June 13) via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The sales office and show homes will be open by appointment only from Saturday afternoon.

For more information, including the latest availability and pricing, see the website www.anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/bluebell-meadows-fulwood.