Plans for a prominent apartment development in Derby have been voted through despite council officers recommending it for refusal. Derby City Council’s planning committee met virtually and approved the proposals for The Landmark which will include more than 200 flats.

Applicant Godwin Developments had previously warned that the city would lost out on £68 million in investment if the apartment plans were turned down.

In February 2019, in a close-run vote, the council’s planning committee gave The Landmark outline planning approval. But final approval for the apartment development is still pending because of a report submitted on behalf of UNESCO which stated potential effects on Derby’s heritage.

The decision, which was supported by the majority of councillors, will also see the creation of 900 temporary construction jobs over a two-year period and around 10 to15 permanent roles once complete.

Stephen Pratt, group land director at Godwin Developments, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Derby City Council approved once again our proposals for The Landmark – in a huge vote of confidence for the city and its ambition for the future.

“We are passionate promoters of Derby and its potential to reinvent itself through attracting additional employment and strengthening its city centre. Our scheme – The Landmark – will be a fantastic extension to Derby’s Future High Street bid and will bring additional investment, jobs and desirable city living into the heart of Derby, while also improving the public realm and flood defences.

“We would like to thank the members of the planning committee for recognising and affirming once again the substantial economic, social and environmental benefits this scheme will bring to the city.

“We are also extremely grateful to the support and encouragement we received in the planning process by a number of local stakeholders – businesses, the local community, local heritage experts Lathams, and many more.”

John Forkin, managing director of Marketing Derby, added: “Marketing Derby is delighted that councillors have voted to support the development of The Landmark in Derby.

“As an organisation, we have supported the developer and their plans every step of the way. Derby will now get the investment and profile it deserves with this ambitious and high-quality development.”

A document published ahead of the meeting by a council officer said: “I believe that there would be a negative visual impact and consequently harm.

“Assessment of potential impacts of the development is…incomplete, its methodology inconsistent, it does not address the magnitude of impact, fails to contribute to a holistic assessment of impact and does not provide a solid verifiable base for assessment of the impact of the proposal on the Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) of the World Heritage Site (WHS).”