Clearview Developments, a boutique property company with headquarters in Surrey is excited to announce its development plans for Broadwater House in Royal Tunbridge Wells. The 19th century mansion, previously sub-divided into five units, has suffered from a lack of upkeep over the years. Proposals are to completely refurbish the existing building whilst also adding an extension that is in-keeping to create 14 tastefully designed one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments.

With completion due in Q1 2021, the approved work will entail red brick banding, bringing back one of the mansion’s key architectural details. Furthermore, Clearview Developments will install timber-sashed windows that are in keeping with the originals, whilst authentic timber fasciae will also be reinstated. Finally, a new conservatory will be constructed in the position of the original conservatory, reintroducing yet another part of the original building.

Jason Tema, Director at Clearview Developments, comments: “With high demand for housing in the local area, it is our priority to find existing properties that can be transformed into modern homes for today’s discerning buyer. We have previously redeveloped The Old Bank on London Road, which was a well-received project. With Broadwater House, we want to create something equally special and are absolutely delighted to have been given planning permission. The property has true potential to be transformed into an attractive home for families and downsizers alike but also professionals, who seek access to good transport links. As builder-developers with our own in-house construction arm, we are incredibly proud to be able to deliver an unrivalled premium quality.”

Once completed, residents will be able to enjoy bright and spacious interiors that celebrate the property’s history with neutral colour schemes, reinstated ornamental ceilings, decorative stucco and floor-to-ceiling windows.Upon entry, the carefully restored wooden entrance doors open up to the building’s foyer, greeting guests with stunning interior detailing that’s being brought back to life. This includes a newly installed staircase in the position where the original staircase was likely sited as well as the retention of some of the original fireplaces.

The newly built apartments, which are spread across three floors, will mirror the style and design of the original building, whilst offering all the modern conveniences of 21st century living. In addition, buyers can choose from two furniture packages that offer comfort with a balanced colour palette.

Located within a conservation area, Broadwater House will spoil its residents with unrivalled tranquillity and direct access to the nearby flora and fauna as Broadwater Down features the only official, public entrance to the adjacent Hargate Forest. The forest is set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and was once part of the great medieval forests of the Sussex High Weald. To this day, nature lovers can admire an incredible diversity of plants and wildlife as well as stunning views over the surrounding countryside. Similar can be said for Broadwater House itself, which will feature beautifully landscaped communal gardens.

As much as Broadwater House’s location is in close proximity to nature, it offers equally convenient access to the hustle and bustle of the local community. The Pantiles shopping district and village area with its variety of boutique shops, restaurants, cafés and theatres is a 5-minute drive away. Those requiring regular access to London, benefit from Royal Tunbridge Wells’ railway station being a mere 10-minute drive away. The station is serviced by regular direct trains that reach London Bridge and Charing Cross stations within 60 minutes.

Families will appreciate that Broadwater Down offers a choice of nearby, highly-regarded schools, including The Mead and Rose Hill preparatory schools. Further educational institutions include Holmewood House preparatory school in Langton Green, the boys’ and girls’ grammar schools in Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge as well as independent secondary schools in Tonbridge, Sevenoaks and Mayfield.

Broadwater Down’s lifestyle offerings are as impressive as its history. Archives reveal that in 1448, the Neville family inherited the Eridge Park Estate which covered the area later known as Broadwater Down. The estate and the Neville family had strong ties with the Crown and it is believed that Henry VII often hunted within the Estate, whilst Queen Elizabeth I is thought to have spent six days there in 1573.

In 1787, Henry Neville, the 2nd Earl of Abergavenny, started construction of Eridge Castle in the Gothic style. Enhancement works were continued throughout the post-medieval period with walks and carriage drives, construction of follies and the rebuilding of old workers cottages.

Finally, during the 1850 and 1860’s, William the 4th Earl of Abergavenny, decided to improve the area with the aid of developer George Mansfield. At the time, Royal Tunbridge Wells had grown to be a favoured resort town for wealthy upper and middle-class families after it was thought that the local springs had healing properties. This even led to visits from the Duchess of Kent, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on a number of occasions.

The objective of William the 4th and Mansfield was to build 46 mansions on Broadwater Down that meet the requirements of the wealthy upper and middle-class families. 46 Broadwater House was thereby the very first property that was built as part of this scheme. Prior to construction, the area was dominated by woodland and Broadwater Down was little more than a trackway.

Those interested in the new apartments at Broadwater House are invited to contact Clearview Developments on 03334442220 or visit www.broadwaterhouse.com. Prices start from £400,000.