New images and details of a landmark development of 148 flats, office space and a café planned for Newtown Road in Hove have been unveiled by Yelo Architects. The plan was approved by Brighton and Hove City Council’s first virtual planning committee on Wednesday April 22 after lockdown began.

The £60m scheme will be built on an under-used brownfield site at KAP Motor Group’s former Peugeot garage. This development comes in the wake of other Yelo Architects award winning housing schemes at nearby One Hove Park and New Wave.

Newtown Road includes rooftop allotments and green spaces to encourage wildlife, while landscaping was designed by award-winning landscaper Nicholas Dexter.

Andy Parsons, Managing Director, Yelo Architects, said: “This is our third major planning approval in the Hove Station area and we think this attractive and sustainable scheme will build on the character of the area as it transitions from industrial to mixed use.

”This is a high quality and well-designed scheme boasting big balconies with room for a table to seat four and space to grow food on every balcony. We also used perforated metal instead of glass on the balconies because it helps them feel more private.

”Newtown Road will be a catalyst for the area as it begins a transition phase where it moves from industrial to mixed use. Change is always challenging for residents, but it’s not ideal to have lots of industrial use next to residential either. There’s a masterplan for the whole area and it’s important for developers to follow this closely.”

The three blocks range in height from 4 to 11 storeys and include a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes. There are 104 car parking spaces in a basement car park and there is also covered ground-level cycle parking.

Parsons continued: ”We secured planning consent at the first virtual meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning committee, so it’s encouraging to see that even during a pandemic, it is still possible to move these major projects along. To stand the best chance of success of securing approval during lockdown, it’s crucial for architects to provide exceptional imagery, 3D visuals and clear annotated drawings.”

The firm worked in partnership with Savills, Ardent Consulting Engineers, BECG, NuPlanet Sustain and Nick Dexter on the scheme.

There will be a New Homes Bonus contribution of approximately £991,000 for Brighton and Hove City Council as well as Section 106 contributions.

Around 110 jobs will be created during construction. Yelo Architects worked closely with Brighton and Hove City Council planning officers, local residents and community groups throughout the process. This included considering Hove Station Forum’s illustrative masterplan for the future of the Hove Station area.