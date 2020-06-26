Birmingham-based Urban Village Capital has overcome the obstacles of lockdown to deliver full completion of its latest luxury £14m apartment development.

Knight’s House, a stunning nine-floor former office block in affluent Sutton Coldfield, features a total of 63 apartments – including 12 penthouses, and continues the company’s upward spiral and ambition to be a major player in the private rental sector.

Having announced practical completion in November, Urban Village Group has had to negotiate the issues posed by the COVID-19 lockdown before being able to open up the rental market.

While the finishing touches were completed to the property during the lockdown, Urban Village Group offered two-months rent-free accommodation to NHS workers serving in Birmingham’s hospitals during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

Knight’s House adds to the company’s growing portfolio of build-to-rent developments, which also includes The Old Arts School House in Sutton Coldfield. Urban Village Capital plans to add a further 247 apartments next year having recent purchased a landmark office block in the Yardley area of Birmingham.

Urban Village Group are pioneering the conversion of unloved former commercial buildings and turning them into desirable living spaces, which is aiding the UK government’s push for 300,000 new homes every year.

Birmingham has been identified as a key location for the government’s plans as it looks to create a Commonwealth Games Legacy. The city is hosting the games in 2022.

Urban Village Capital chief executive Nick Sellman said: “Knight’s House is a stunning addition to the Birmingham residential rental market.

“The final couple of months of the development did pose one or two challenges, but nothing that we haven’t been able to overcome to add this development to our growing list of properties.

“We are continually sourcing and developing tired properties to transform them into highly-desirable living spaces. There is a huge demand for quality properties across Birmingham and we are playing a key role in delivering those homes and helping the government achieve its ambitious targets.”

Urban Village Capital made use of the government’s housing rules allowing existing offices to be built upwards to increase housing stock. Consequently, Knight’s House was increased from seven to nine floors to accommodate the new penthouses.

The property features spacious one or two-bedroom stylish apartments, which will meet the needs of today’s modern professionals.

Each apartment offers premium designer kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms and come with chrome fittings and laminate wood flooring.

One of the key innovations in the building is the addition of hyperoptic broadband, which delivers connection speeds of up to 1GB.

The superfast connectivity is expected to have huge appeal to those professionals have the desire and capability to work-from-home after the lockdown. New tenants will be able to benefit from an exclusive broadband package, while tenants taking a 12-month lease will qualify for one month’s free broadband.

Viewings are now available and can be arranged via residential lettings agent Centrick. Contact them via email birmingham@centrick.co.uk or call 0121 347 6116.

The development also includes a restaurant and office suite.