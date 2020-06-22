Hayfield has commenced construction at its first scheme in Cambridgeshire. It is the third new development where work has got underway during the past four weeks, signalling a £70 million investment from the UK’s Best Small Housebuilder.

The new 4.4-acre development site is in the historic village of Great Gransden. Located off Sand Road, a stunning linear route through the development area will be created, which has inspired its name – Hayfield Avenue. Detailed Planning Approval has recently been secured from Huntingdonshire District Council for the £13.8m development, which will feature 40 luxury homes, 16 of which have been designated for affordable housing.

Mark Booth, Managing Director of Hayfield said: “Our Hayfield Avenue scheme in Great Gransden is a prime residential site in a beautiful sought-after village which has seen very little new development. We have actively targeted Cambridgeshire and are thrilled this will be our first project in the county.

“This scheme completes our hat-trick of new development starts since the Covid-19 lockdown has eased. While the global impact of this pandemic is unprecedented, the basic macroeconomics of housebuilding have not altered. With strong financial backing, we have made this £70m investment in order to secure and create new jobs in both Hayfield and the construction supply chain. I am proud to report that we now have a total of eight live development sites, where 554 homes are currently being delivered.”

Hayfield worked with Architect and Planning Consultant Woods Hardwick on the design of the scheme. Following thorough analysis of the existing high-quality architectural vernacular of Great Gransden, the blueprint for the new houses has been inspired by the Arts and Crafts era, taking specific design cues from properties in the village. A total of 12 house types will feature across the development, giving a wide choice of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. ‘Play Streets’ will be incorporated within the centre of the scheme, which will see the road surface designated as an area for cars and pedestrians to share.

Great Gransden lies 15 miles west of Cambridge and within easy reach of the plethora of science and innovation parks located across the county. St Neots Train Station is a 20-minute drive away.

Hayfield’s other live sites include the flagship Hayfields scheme in Southmoor, Oxfordshire, which comprises 74 luxury houses. Also under construction in Oxfordshire is Hayfield Green, where 66 luxury houses and bungalows are being developed on a 21-acre former RAF WWII Airfield in this historic village of Stanton Harcourt. In the small market town of Southam in Warwickshire, the final phase of Hayfield Grange is selling ahead of the build programme. The popular development comprises 51 family houses and bungalows.

In Bedfordshire, Hayfield is under construction with 105 luxury houses and bungalows close to English Heritage’s Grade I listed Wrest Park Estate, which is in the sought-after village of Silsoe. Seven miles away, in the traditional village of Clifton, the Hayfield Gate development – comprising 95 luxury homes – has launched on an off-plan basis.

Hayfield has recently started construction work at a prestigious eight-acre residential site in the historic small town of Woburn Sands, Buckinghamshire, where 53 luxury family homes will be delivered. While in the picturesque and historic Wiltshire village of Blunsdon, Hayfield is underway developing 70 luxury homes, a new community shop and café.