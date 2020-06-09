Industrial asset management specialists NSM has fully let Platinum Court, on the Alchemy Business Park, Knowsley, securing The Vella Group for the last two vacant units on a 10-year lease.

Terms have been agreed for the 15,700 sq. ft, space with the family-owned Group, one of the largest independent vehicle repair groups in the UK. With seven other sites stretching from Leominster to Workington, a prominent Knowsley branch will help strengthen The Vella Group’s growing regional network.

NSM Head of Property for the North West, Dave Harrison said: “Now fully let, the scheme is helping to regenerate a significantly deprived area and create new job opportunities for local people. The Vella Group has an excellent reputation both as an employer and quality repair business and we are delighted that they have committed to Platinum Court.”

As part of Alchemy Business Park, Platinum Court is conveniently located just off the A580, and less than 0.5miles from the M57. The high-quality development comprises 10 units giving a total of 93,000 sq. ft of industrial space, with units ranging from 6,775 to 21,363 sq. ft. for B1, B2 & B8 light and general industrial and warehousing uses.

Each unit has its own secure gated yards and alarm systems as well as being covered by the wider estate’s CCTV security network. Heating to the industrial units is via roof mounted gas fired blown warm air units whilst the offices are individually thermostatically controlled for work space comfort and convenience.

The Vella Group Operations Director, Mike Sarsfield added: “As part of our ongoing growth plans, we wanted to expand our footprint into the Liverpool area. The location of Platinum Court provides with great access to the greater Liverpool area, and also further afield with the M58 close by. The premises itself is modern, secure and really fits with the image we want to portray for a professional repair centre. I would like to thank the NSM team for what has been a smooth and supportive experience getting into the new site, it’s very much appreciated.”

The Vella Group will join existing tenants Smith News Trading Ltd, National Grid Gas PLC and Applied Medical UK Ltd.

As an industrial asset management specialist NSM managing more than 4.3million sq. ft of industrial property across the north. It currently looks after 460 units nationally with a rent roll in excess of £14m.

