Keeping anti-bacterial wipes handy, refusing cups of tea and purchasing PPE are among some ways tradespeople can try to reduce the risk of COVID-19, it has been revealed. Experts from LeaseVan.co.uk have revealed five helpful hints to ensure tradespeople stay as safe as possible when working with eased coronavirus restrictions.

By saying no to refreshments and snacks and being extra stringent when it comes to wearing personal protection equipment, tradespeople will help reduce the risk of catching or passing on coronavirus. It is also important to ensure relevant checks are carried out to keep both workers and customers safe.

A spokesperson for LeaseVan.co.uk said: “As everyone adapts to the ‘new normal’ things will have to change, to ensure as many people as possible stay safe. Using common sense along with the governments guidelines to ensure you self-isolate if you start showing symptoms or are contacted by track and trace will reduce risk significantly. Keeping up with increased hygiene and limiting the amount of time spent in a customer’s home will also help keep tradespeople safer.

These are LeaseVan.co.uk ’s tips for tradespeople to help mitigate the COVID-19 risk:

1. Households

Ensure that any of the individuals living in the household you plan to work for, or in, are not self-isolating, shielding, or displaying any coronavirus symptoms. If members of the household are, you should delay your work until symptoms are clear or government advice changes.

2. Cups of tea

As tempting as it may be to accept a biscuit or cup of tea, it’s safer in the current climate to decline this offer. You don’t want to be touching biscuit packaging or eating biscuits which have been touched by members of the household. Similarly, you can never be too sure about the hygiene in the house you’re working at in terms of cleaning cutlery and mugs.

3. Hygiene

Make sure you have lots of hand sanitiser with you, and you’re cleaning your hands regularly – when you enter and leave your van, and when you enter and leave clients houses if this is needed for your trade. When it comes to hygiene you can’t do enough to keep safe currently, so if in doubt wash your hands. Having anti-bacterial wipes to hand will help if used when you’re finished with equipment before someone else picks it up.

4. PPE

Although your trade may already require you to use certain types of personal protection equipment, it may be prudent to invest in coronavirus PPE. Wearing a mask is particularly helpful, especially if you’ll be sharing a van with another colleague and going into customers’ houses. Gloves will also be needed if you’re likely to be working alongside someone else and touching the same equipment.

5. Handshakes

Even though you may have agreed a deal, or done a good job, it’s important that you adhere to social distancing rules, which means keeping at least one metre apart and not touching. This means that you have to wait a little longer to be able to agree something with a handshake.