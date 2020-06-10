New range of wearable tech, thermal screening and state-of-the-art UVC disinfection can be used in a variety of workplaces to help detect and prevent the spread of Coronavirus

A first-of-its-kind suite of smart tech solutions has been launched to help businesses in the construction industry protect their workforce in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As a reliable alternative to having to manually manage potential risks in the workplace, Contrac IT is launching a suite of three managed technology solutions to automatically monitor and protect employees and disinfect business premises. A combination of wearable tech, thermal screening cameras and a state-of-the-art automated UVC disinfection system allows for the detection, mitigation and prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

To ensure social distancing is maintained, Contrac IT has worked with a number of partners to bring together a range of wearable tech to help keep employees safe. Available as a high vis vest, lanyard or wristband, the technology alerts the wearer when they get too close to another member of the team. Recording how many incidents and the length of time people are in contact can then be useful in determining if any additional training or adjustments to facilities are needed. The high vis vests can also include integrated sensors to monitor the wearer’s vital signs.

Building on technology most often seen in acute healthcare settings, Contrac IT has also been granted the UK licensing rights for providing the THOR UVC® terminal cleaning device to wider industry settings. Killing viruses quickly and efficiently, the remotely operated system uses ultraviolet to decontaminate both the air and surfaces in a room, killing 99.9999% of pathogens. Cleverly designed towers allow an entire room to be cleaned in a matter of minutes, and as the system is network-connected, reports can be created to monitor and evaluate activity. Nanoclave cabinets are also available, utilising the same UV technology to allow the cleaning of smaller items such as operational or staff equipment, including electronic items, tools and fabrics.

A third piece of technology monitors employees as they enter the workplace with thermal imaging cameras, detecting anyone who may be experiencing a higher than normal temperature, so further investigation can take place.

All the devices, which are GDPR compliant, can be monitored 24-hours a day by Contrac IT to enable corrective action as required.

Contrac IT works with clients in food production, manufacturing and public service many of whom are big employers facing the new health and safety challenges presented by Coronavirus. Managing Director Mark Harding said: “We’ve launched this suite of products in response to the requests we were getting from our existing clients. Everyone is keen to get business back up and running but it has to be done safely – and quite rightly, people felt a few lines of tape on the floor or the odd empty desk weren’t really enough. Companies were even going so far as to employ social distancing marshalls, but they can’t be everywhere at once. We recognised that to really make workplaces safe the virus had to be tackled from all sides – ensuring those who are infected symptomatically and asymptomatically don’t spread it to others, through detection and properly controlled social distancing, as well as making sure the virus is unable to survive in the environment. Coronavirus is an airborne illness but standard cleaning can only tackle surfaces and is often patchy in its coverage, whereas UV cleaning also destroys any virus particles in the air as well as on surfaces.

“The three tech solutions we’ve brought together can be tailored to a specific workplace. They can help safeguard the health and wellbeing of workforces in factories, workshops and offices, and also that of employees and customers in retail, hospitality and healthcare settings. One of the most important aspects of these new tools is the reassurance they give employers, employees and customers that the situation is being monitored closely and managed in a systematic way using some really strong tech solutions. These are worrying times and people need to feel safe if we’re to get businesses back on their feet.”

