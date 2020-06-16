Nationwide Specialist Services (NSS) has been awarded a long-term service contract by ISS, the leading workplace experience and facilities management company.

As a strategic partner for almost 10 years, “NSS now delivers all aspects of window and technical cleaning across the UK for ISS”. The 5 year Framework Agreement was renewed following an in-depth negotiation process, significantly expanding on the existing relationship between the two companies. Over the period, the value of the new contract is anticipated to be in the region of £35m.

NSS is made up of four divisions: cleaning; maintenance; testing and hire. The business operates from bases in Slough, Dartford, Manchester, Leeds and Falkirk to provide complete and responsive coverage to customers across the commercial property, retail, healthcare, and public sector markets.

Commenting on the win, NSS group commercial director Eugene Boyle said: “As a business, we’re consistently striving to provide a best-in-class and reliable service. We understand the importance of a clean, well-maintained and fully operational building, and the impact any interruption to this can have on our customers’ own customers or employees. We’re delighted to be partnering with an industry-leader like ISS.”

Derren Chamberlain, ISS procurement director for UK & Ireland added: “We were looking for a truly specialist partner with a genuine focus on safety and commitment to quality. NSS’ track record for delivering responsive and effective service combined with its ‘at-height’ expertise made the opportunity to work together a compelling one.”