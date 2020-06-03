Specialist supplier AEI Cables has welcomed the move by the Government to ensure sprinkler systems are mandatory in all new high-rise blocks over 11 metres tall when they come into force.

The government announced an amendment to the statutory guidance to building safety regulations, known as Approved Document B, reducing the requirement for sprinkler systems from the current 30 metres to 11 metres.

Stuart Dover, general manager of AEI Cables, said: “We believe sprinkler systems at this level will make a real difference to the safety of lives and property – as long as provision is made for the installation of approved cabling for these purposes.

“We look forward to working with the industry to make sure this can work in practice.”

The Fire Safety Bill, which was introduced to Parliament in April, will also empower fire and rescue services to take enforcement action and hold building owners to account if they do not comply with the law.

The Institution of Fire Prevention Officers (IFPO) is supporting the call by AEI Cables to ensure that reliable continuous power is provided for sprinkler systems.

The tried and tested generation of AEI Cables’ fire performance cabling ensure critical fire-safety circuits can continue to operate in the event of a fire from 30 minutes up to 120 minutes and often support systems which provide intelligence for the fire and rescue services.

AEI Cables’ Firetec Enhanced cabling is the only cable to be independently approved and certified by LPCB to BS8519 (Annex B) Category 3 Control for firefighting systems including sprinkler pumps, fire suppression water mist systems, water spray systems, wet riser pumps, wet riser valve and equipment monitoring under the Code of Practice.

All AEI Cables’ products are supplied with approvals from independent bodies including BASEC and LPCB. It also holds approvals from organisations including Lloyds, the MoD, Network Rail and LUL and works to international standards around the world.