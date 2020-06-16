The distinctive, semi-elliptical shape of the new 90m high glass and steel office building at 70 St Mary Axe in London required proven passive fire protection and acoustic solutions that could fit with the unique curved frame. Leading manufacturer of fire, acoustic and thermal insulation products, SIDERISE, met the challenge.

Built by Mace, 70 St Mary Axe is another example of architects pushing the envelope when it comes to daring and striking design. The curvaceous form of the 24 storey structure presented a number of challenges for façade contractor, Focchi, including the creation of a cold-curved glass panel. In addition, the building’s unusual shape meant each floor was slightly different from the ones above and below, therefore requiring a high level of accuracy and detail to meet the sound barrier and fire stop requirements.

The collaboration with Focchi saw SIDERISE recommend the CW-FS 120 fire stop to seal the gap between the curved walling system and the slabs of this tapered building and also as a vertical barrier for each internal steel column. As well as being an effective seal against the passage of fire and smoke, the CW-FS 120 will also function as an effective acoustic barrier and plenum lining. SIDERISE also provided the BM/P acoustic barrier mat to assist in reducing flanking transmission between adjacent internal areas and further improve the room-to-room acoustic performance.

Commenting on the project, Matteo Bugané, Project Manager at Focchi said: “The technical assistance and advice from SIDERISE was invaluable to ensure compatibility between the fire stops and our curtain walling system. We also developed the vertical acoustic barrier with the SIDERISE team to reach the required 45dB performance requirements on the project. The experience working with SIDERISE on this project was excellent and we look forward to working with them on the next project.”

Whilst specifying the correct product is vital, the quality of installation of a life-safety critical product is equally as important. Throughout the application, the SIDERISE Inspection and Reporting App provided Focchi with an efficient way to effectively inspect, record and seamlessly audit the quality of the installation of the fire stops. By capturing the relevant information on a tablet device, the contractor was able to highlight any issues in need of a resolution.

The App allows the user to easily update data input fields, capture multiple photos for each area or element inspected, and then record as in accordance with recommendations, or otherwise. A comprehensive report is immediately generated which effectively offers feedback on the quality of installation of the areas inspected in accordance with recommendations, thereby identifying areas that require remedial treatment.

The SIDERISE Inspection and Reporting App is part of a comprehensive range of services from the company’s site services team which ensures that each stage of a project, from product selection to final installation, runs smoothly. With this stunning city building and its curvaceous irregular form a welcome addition to the London skyline, SIDERISE played its part in delivering tried and tested solutions which met the client’s passive fire protection and noise transfer requirements