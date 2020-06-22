Over the last two years, huge investments in infrastructure and machinery have enabled FGF Limited to restructure and focus on improving quality control, efficiency and communication.

Recognising the value and importance of promoting Women in Construction, Kristy Driver-Gray was appointed Managing Director (The first female MD in 65 years).

Along with the experienced senior management team, Kristy has implemented numerous progressive changes across the business, including relocating the North West operation to new, much larger premises.

Kristy said “We play an important role in the construction and engineering industries, manufacturing and supplying products across the UK. Customer service is at the forefront of our organisation and our diverse knowledge on sectors and products makes FGF a unique business”

With over 65 years servicing the industry, FGF manufactures and supplies products including facades, insulation and fire protection along with a vast range of bespoke cut, machined and bonded products.

A fleet of FORS accredited and Moffett vehicles provide a nationwide distribution service straight to site.

One of the owners, Gerard Abbott Drake says “In the current climate, we have the opportunity to prepare and plan for the future. Sustainable, profitable growth can only be accomplished by constantly evolving and improving our quality and customer service. I am confident the team we now have in place will deliver that”.

