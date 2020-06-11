Having recently released their highly successful back to work guide, workplace consultants and office fit-out specialists Blueprint Interiors is advancing towards its next phase of company growth following the appointment of Mike McKeown as Client Services Director.

Mike will join Rob Day, Chloe Sproston and Rachel Biddles on the management team to strengthen the Board of Directors as part of an ongoing strategic focus on winning more workplace consultancy projects. Although the appointment was agreed prior to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the quality of projects already in the pipeline meant that Blueprint Interiors had the confidence to invest in this additional expertise and influence at a time when companies will need expert advice to prepare their workplaces for the future.

Commenting on Mike’s appointment, Blueprint Interiors Founder and CEO Rob Day said, “Even before the pandemic hit, we’d set out to prove that office design comprising rows and rows of desks was an outdated concept. We firmly believe that these environments are as toxic as those in which battery farmed chickens are kept. There is a growing realisation that people can work more effectively and are far happier, healthier and more productive when given the choice to work from home with options to visit agile office spaces when they need to meet people or innovate and share ideas. The pandemic has merely accelerated this change in attitude and our theory that ‘free range’ employees are a greater asset because they are healthier and more motivated has become much more widely accepted. Having Mike on board will strengthen our reputation and ensure we are well placed to advise companies who want to transform their workplace to be fit for the future.”

As a former board director of Paragon Group between 1999 and 2017 Mike was responsible for sales growth and key account management during Paragon’s successful period of growth. More recently he has been working in London as a Project Director for a leading interior Design and Build business.

Mike, who is married with two children has also worked in Dubai and Japan and recently re-located to Stanton by Dale in Derbyshire. In his new role he will oversee a sales and marketing programme that is intended to position Blueprint Interiors as thought leaders in office design. He will also help Blueprint Interiors capitalise on the increased demand from companies who want to create better environments for their employees as well as offering leadership and coaching to the existing sales team. Mike added, “Blueprint Interiors is on a journey of phased transition to becoming the region’s leading consultative led office interior design company. The aims and goals of the business are very aligned to my personal style and approach to transforming office spaces. I am really looking forward to identifying new clients who could benefit from this consultative approach to creating people centric workplaces. My aim is to ensure that both existing and new clients receive an exemplary level of service in all the interactions they have with our business.”